RATHDRUM — A three-run fourth inning on Sunday morning, July 11, was enough to give the Camas Prairie Zephyrs a 3-1 lead over the Sawtooth Silver Streaks of Caldwell, but Sawtooth scored three late runs and prevailed 4-3 at the end of the last regular season tournament of the Legion baseball season. The Zephyrs won three of their five games during the three-day jaunt in the Coeur d’Alene area July 9-11.
“We played good baseball right up to the last inning of the last game,” coach Dave Shears said, “but when you have eight freaking errors in a game, you don’t deserve to win.”
Gannon Garman hit a two-run single that erased Sawtooth’s early home run and gave the Zephyrs the lead, driving in Chase Kaschmitter and Brayden Turcott.
Earlier in the tournament, Dane Lindsley hit a pair of home runs, cranking pitches out to left field in consecutive at bats closing out one game and opening the next.
“We saw we can manufacture runs,” Shears said. “These guys understand we can play either way, with big hits or making it happen with small ball.”
Their wins last week included an 8-6 ‘W’ over Sawtooth on Saturday, July 10, as well as an 11-1 blowout of Ellensberg that day. On July 9, the Zephyrs split, beating Mill Creek 10-3 and falling 4-3 to the Cannons, a team out of Oregon.
“We had Turcott at third and Lindsley at bat, and the umpire said it was two strikes,” Shears said of a key moment during the 4-3 loss. “Next pitch was a strike, but the ball was dropped and left out at the mound, so I sent Turcott. But they decided it wasn’t the third strike, and they sent Turcott back to third because the umpire said it was his mistake. Next pitch, we tried to force a balk, having Turcott take off right as the pitcher came set. He balked, but that’s not how they called it, so I ended up covering home plate with a bunch of dirt and probably could have got thrown out. If we’d have had another run, that would have given us the edge.”
The five games, plus a July 6 sweep of the LC Cubs, put the Zephyrs overall record at 17-7 with postseason tournaments coming up July 16-18 in Rathdrum and, potentially, July 23-25 in Lewiston.
Depending on competitors’ results and how their next games go July 14 at Northern Lakes, the Zephyrs may finish anywhere from first to fifth in the league, and they’re likely to finish fourth or higher. This will set their seeding for the area tournament.
