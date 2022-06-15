The Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball boys got into their summer schedule with a June 8 doubleheader at Orofino, where the Zephyrs — mostly of Grangeville and Cottonwood — split with the Merchants, who are mostly of Orofino, but also featured Clearwater Valley High School standouts Anthony Fabbi and Trebor Altman.
The Zephyrs dropped the first game 5-1 as pitchers Drew Hanna and Altman kept the Camas Prairie hitters off-balance and guessing. The second game went to the Zephyrs, 8-1, as Colton McElroy, David Goicoa and Cody Klement each notched two hits, with Ray Holes belting a double. Klement and McElroy each had two hits during the first game.
Orofino led that second game 3-2 into the sixth inning, when the Zephyrs piled up six runs ahead of the setting sun. They might have had more, if not for a close call at the plate that followed a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded. An error on the initial throw to the plate sent the ball to the backstop, which took catcher Nate Guinard away from the plate to retrieve the ball, which a Zephyrs runner was able to exploit due to an aggressive turn at third base. But the Merchants recovered well enough to complete a throw and a tag as the runner dove for home; a photo of the play, online at idahocountyfreepress.com, showed it too close to call from the spectator area partway up the third base line, and the home plate umpire saw the runner out.
The Zephyrs played June 11 at St. Maries and June 14 at Northern Lakes, and they have games upcoming June 16-19 at a tournament in Nampa, June 22 against St. Maries, June 26 against Lewiston (LC Cubs), June 29 against Orofino, July 1 at Sandpoint, July 5 against Northern Lakes, July 12 at Lewiston (LC Cubs) and July 14-16 for the American Legion baseball district tournament. All the upcoming games except for the tournaments are scheduled as doubleheaders. All the doubleheaders are scheduled for 3 p.m. starts, except for the July 12 games, which are slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. starts.
