GRANGEVILLE — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs began their season with a strong pitching performance from Blake Schoo, and played even stronger defense behind him, and beat Moscow 6-0 in their league game Sunday, June 6. The second game of the twinbill went 8-5 in Moscow’s favor, as the Blue Devils booked the final out only after the would-be tying run stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
One of the outstanding plays came during the top of the fifth inning of the opener. The Zephyrs led 3-0, but Moscow might have threatened if not for an outstanding throw by Brayden Turcott to book the first out. Turcott, of Orofino, played center field and pitched in relief during both games; he started the first game at shortstop and came up with a diving stop of a sharp grounder that third baseman Reece Wimer also laid out trying to get. With no time to spare, Turcott bounced up and fired across to first baseman Chase Kaschmitter, whose stretch ended with the ball in his glove barely ahead of the runner.
“I told the guys after the game, ‘You have got to stop thinking you’re going to make that kind of play,’” coach Dave Shears said. “’Just play hard, and those plays will happen.’”
The Zephyrs led the opener 1-0 after Schoo reached by way of bean-ball, advanced on stolen bases and came home when the throw down to third skipped into left field. Kaschmitter made it 3-0 after a double-steal during the third, dumping a single into shallow right field. Willis Williamson of Kamiah singled and scored to make it 4-0, and Schoo scored another by way of Kaschmitter’s sacrifice fly.
During the second game, Kaschmitter belted a grand slam nearly to the light tower in right field, but a fielding mistake later broke what had been a level score in Moscow’s favor.
Coming up, a June 12 visit to Priest River may have to be rescheduled, Shears said, which would make the team’s next date June 13 at St. Maries. Game times at St. Maries are 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
