COTTONWOOD — A Kamiah connection salvaged the second game June 29 for the Camas Prairie Zephyrs, who had dropped the first game of their double-header against Orofino 18-5 and who had trailed the late game 11-1 before rallying to win on a sacrifice by James Aragon that scored Ryan Lockart for a 14-13 win.
Carter Mundt of Grangeville scored four times, walking thrice and notching a double, and Cody Klement of Grangeville drove in three runs on three hits including a double. Aragon also notched three RBI, as did Taven Ebert of Grangeville.
Lockart had doubled leading off the last of the seventh inning, and moved to third on a grounder put into play by Blake Schoo.
After a slow start that included a grand slam home run by Clearwater Valley standout Louie Fabbi during the first inning, the Zephyrs turned it around.
After Kaycen Sickles reached on an error with one out during the bottom of the third, Carter Shears got hit by a pitch and Carter Mundt drew a walk. Two scored when Ebert followed with a single, and Mundt came in on a wild pitch.
During the fourth, Ebert drove in Mundt, who tagged up and scored on a line drive out to right field. Lockart, Schoo and Klement all scored later in that inning, closing the gap to 13-10.
They tied it at 13-all on a two-run single by Klement in the bottom of the fifth.
Ray Holes pitched a scoreless inning during the top of the sixth, and Colton McElroy of Cottonwood kept it tied with a 1-2-3 seventh. Then came Aragon’s walkoff line drive into right field.
Later in the week, the Zephyrs were swept by Sandpoint 12-0 and 14-4 on July 1, having been swept by Northern Lakes 13-7 and 8-3.
The Zephyrs were slated to host Northern Lakes on Tuesday, July 5 — too late for the current print edition — and they are scheduled for a road double-header starting at 5 p.m. July 12 against the LC Cubs at Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.