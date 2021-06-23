LEWISTON — How deep is the lineup for the Camas Prairie Zephyrs this year? Kamiah’s Willis Williamson tagged three hits including a double out of his spot at the bottom of the batting order during the first game of the only Zephyrs date last week, June 16, against the LC Cubs Legion baseball team.
With the Zephyrs leading 4-0 after a wild first inning, Williamson smacked a double, leadoff batter Blake Schoo reached, and catcher Tori Ebert doubled to right-center. Orofino’s Brayden Turcott singled, driving in Ebert and extending the lead to 7-0.
Williamson drove in Gannon Garman, who led off the top of the third inning with a walk, but the Cubs got on the scoreboard during the bottom of the third.
The fourth saw Chase Kaschmitter — who played at Prairie this spring — drive in Turcott with a double.
Starting pitcher Schoo worked a quick fourth, and the Zephyrs erupted for six runs during the top of the fifth, as Williamson drove in Reece Wimer, then scored later in the inning as Schoo, Ebert, Turcott and Garman all reached base on balls in play. Dane Lindsley hit a sacrifice fly.
Turcott relieved Schoo for the bottom of the fifth, and dispatched the Cubs without incident.
Sam Lindsley, Turcott and Kaschmitter pitched the second game, during which the Zephyrs got four hits including two doubles by Garman, as well as doubles by Dane Lindsley, Turcott and Ebert.
Even so, the Cubs kept it close enough to take the game the full seven innings.
