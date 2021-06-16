ST. MARIES — The Camas Prairie baseball boys beat St. Maries 24-0 and 23-2 on Sunday, June 13, with batters working two strike counts for hits.
“It was fun, but it was not good baseball,” coach Dave Shears said. “We battled with two strikes. Their pitchers would get ahead, and we just flat battled until we got a pitch we could handle and hit.”
He pointed to a 12-pitch at bat by Dane Lindsley as a prime example, which ended with Lindsley punching one through the gap between short and third.
He also pointed to hitting by Reece Wimer, who went 7-for-7 with four doubles and nine RBI on the day.
“Reece also started the second game,” Shears said, “and he missed an immaculate inning by one pitch,” referring to booking three strikeouts on nine pitches.
Shears also pointed to Lindsley’s pitching, as the Grangeville High alum worked his way out of a bases loaded jam.
“It was a struggle that first inning, but he got through it and threw really good the rest of the game,” Shears said.
The Zephyrs’ Saturday game against Priest River was rescheduled to July 14 at Rathdrum. The team’s next action is Wednesday against Lewiston at LCSC. Game times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.