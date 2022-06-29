Zephyrs 2022 team photo

With 11 players on hand, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs won a Father’s Day tournament in Nampa by winning four straight games. Pictured are (back row, from left) head coach David Shears, players Carter Shears, James Aragon, Hayden Davidson, Ray Holes and David Goicoa, and assistant coaches Adam Goicoa, and Neil Lockart; and (front row) Colton McElroy, Noah Behler, Ryan Lockart, Jack Bransford, Levi McElroy and Cody Klement.

 Contributed photo / Erin Shears

With strong all-around play at a Father’s Day tournament in Nampa, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs took first place. Then the Zephyrs split with the LC Cubs on Sunday, June 26, reaching 6-3 with about half their schedule still to be played.

Their next games are Wednesday, June 29, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., against Orofino.

During the tournament, the Zephyrs played Owyhee tough during the opener on June 16, but fell 5-4, then won their next four in a row. They beat Melba 12-11 on a walkoff hit, beat Nampa 8-0 and Elko 13-0 on shutout pitching, and beat Wendell 5-4. They did it with just 11 players on hand.

Against the LC Cubs, the Zephyrs lost 15-0 and won 12-2, rallying after falling behind 2-0.

Next month, the Zephyrs are scheduled to visit Sandpoint July 1, host Northern Lakes July 5, visit the LC Cubs July 12, and play in their district tournament July 14-16.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments