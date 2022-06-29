With strong all-around play at a Father’s Day tournament in Nampa, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs took first place. Then the Zephyrs split with the LC Cubs on Sunday, June 26, reaching 6-3 with about half their schedule still to be played.
Their next games are Wednesday, June 29, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., against Orofino.
During the tournament, the Zephyrs played Owyhee tough during the opener on June 16, but fell 5-4, then won their next four in a row. They beat Melba 12-11 on a walkoff hit, beat Nampa 8-0 and Elko 13-0 on shutout pitching, and beat Wendell 5-4. They did it with just 11 players on hand.
Against the LC Cubs, the Zephyrs lost 15-0 and won 12-2, rallying after falling behind 2-0.
Next month, the Zephyrs are scheduled to visit Sandpoint July 1, host Northern Lakes July 5, visit the LC Cubs July 12, and play in their district tournament July 14-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.