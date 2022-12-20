RIGGINS — The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 held its monthly meeting Dec. 12 with nine members attending, including two new members, Matt Partridge and Matt Shoemaker, who joined at the meeting. The veterans were very grateful to see some new members as they are in dire need of help. All veterans are eligible and welcome to join; they hope more will step up to the membership. The next meeting will be held at 1500 hours on Monday, Jan. 9, at the American Legion Hall. They will be discussing getting some SRHS juniors to attend boys’ and girls’ state in the spring of 2023. They will also discuss the American Legion Citizenship Award and the Athletic Award to be presented to graduating SRHS seniors at the Awards Program in May 2023.

