Hospital 962-3251
Cottonwood Clinic 962-3267
Kamiah Clinic 935-2585
Nezperce Clinic 937-2496
Craigmont Clinic 924-5504
Grangeville Clinic 983-6027
Kamiah Physical Therapy 935-0367
Grangeville Physical Therapy 983-2241
Cottonwood Physical Therapy 962-2326
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.