∙In 2017, Idaho had the fifth highest suicide rate in the nation
∙Students surveyed said the top four factors affecting their academic success are anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties and stress (all mental health issues).
∙67 percent of college students who feel suicidal tell a friend before they tell anyone else.
∙78 percent of students currently surveyed, despite COVID-19, said they feel optimistic about their futures.
