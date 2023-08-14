1. What is the best thing about your job?
Being a 4-Her as a child for approximately nine years, I participated in the horse 4-H and really enjoyed it. It’s neat to see the office side of the program and to learn about all the other fair animals. I am excited to help children learn and grow into responsible young adults.
2. What do you hope to offer to Idaho County 4-H in your position?
In the role I am in, I hope to offer Idaho County 4-H a sharing of the knowledge that I learned when I did horse 4-H, as well as expanding my knowledge in the other animals and programs that 4-H has to offer. In turn, I can help families and our community continue to have a great experience and lasting memories with 4-H.
3. What’s the best thing about growing up in Idaho County?
One of the best things about growing up in Idaho County is our location. We live in paradise! We are pretty much 0-15 minutes away from fishing, four-wheeling, camping, and horseback riding trails. It’s a perfect place to raise a family and lead a simple life.
4. How can you help people who walk into the extension office?
When people walk into the extension office, they will receive a warm welcome and be acknowledged on what they may need assistance with, whether it’s with our 4
-H program, weed department and/or our other programs through the University of Idaho.
5. What do you hope to accomplish at the fair, and during the year in general?
At fair, I plan to help the week run as smoothly as possible and have some fun, too!
