Look For June’s Full Strawberry Moon on Monday, June 17th.
The Next Full Moon is the Strawberry Moon, Mead Moon, Honey Moon, Rose Moon or the LRO Moon. The next full Moon will be on Monday morning, June 17, 2019, appearing "opposite" the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 4:31 AM EDT. ... An old European name for this full Moon is the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon.
Lewiston, Maine: Things get pretty exciting when there’s a full Moon, and June’s Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon (in North America), is no exception. Look for it rising in the east at sunset on Monday, June 17th. When the Moon is in its full phase, it lies “opposite” the sun, so as you watch the sun go down in the west, turn around and look for the moonrise.
Although the Moon turns 100% astronomically full at 4:31 a.m. EDT, it will appear full for a day or two surrounding the actual full phase. In fact, when you see it rising in the early evening on Monday, it will have already started to wane—the full phase lasts only an instant— although it will be difficult to detect with the naked eye.
Why A “Strawberry” Moon?
We often get asked “why is June’s Moon called a ‘Strawberry Moon’? Will it turn red like a strawberry?” No, it won’t turn red. This name was universal to every Algonquin tribe. Because the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries comes each year during the month of June, the full Moon that occurs during that month was christened for the strawberry. However, in Europe they called it the Rose Moon. This Moon is our fourth and final Moon of the spring season.
A Father’s Day Treat
On Sunday night, June 16th, take Dad outside to enjoy the nearly-full Strawberry Moon paired up with bright Jupiter in the southeast sky all night long. (See attached graphic).
For more on the Strawberry Moon, watch our short Farmers’ Almanac video here: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/junes-full-strawberry-moon-17441
