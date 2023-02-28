RIGGINS — Luc Swenson, 17, a high school student from Meridian, presented an amazing program “Imagine, Believe, and Achieve” Highway 95 presentation to the Riggins Elementary students, then the Salmon River High School students. Luc Swenson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation, shared his message of hope to the Salmon River School students. He told his uplifting story of overcoming hardships and struggles to help inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. He gave each student a challenge to look for hope and love. Luc was well received by the students, and adults, who also attended. Following his message, Luc was surrounded by students asking questions and telling their stories. He travels to many states as well as has camps to share and interact with kids and teens, giving them the challenge to pursue their dreams. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc into SRHS and was in attendance here. I would recommend this presentation to every school.
