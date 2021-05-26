WHITE BIRD — Camp along the Salmon River at Swiftwater RV Park, 3154 Salmon River Court, White Bird Idaho 83554. Call 208-839-2700 or text 208-860-1966. Go to swiftwaterrv.com or e-mail pamela@swiftwaterrv.com.

Swiftwater has summer and fall camp hosts and amenities include laundromat, restroom facilities, dump station, extra parking lot, 24 RV spots, 300 feet of Salmon River frontage, free Wi-Fi, tent camping, gazebo and picnic areas and more.

