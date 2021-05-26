WHITE BIRD — Camp along the Salmon River at Swiftwater RV Park, 3154 Salmon River Court, White Bird Idaho 83554. Call 208-839-2700 or text 208-860-1966. Go to swiftwaterrv.com or e-mail pamela@swiftwaterrv.com.
Swiftwater has summer and fall camp hosts and amenities include laundromat, restroom facilities, dump station, extra parking lot, 24 RV spots, 300 feet of Salmon River frontage, free Wi-Fi, tent camping, gazebo and picnic areas and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.