Personnel costs for 2020: $11,052,835 (compared to $10,588,567 in 2019, and $10,119,398 in 2018). Personnel represents 62.6 percent of all expenses.
Average patient revenue per admission in 2020: $40,273 (compared to $33,918 in 2019, and $33,216 in 2018).
Supplies cost $897,018 in 2020.
Professional fees 2020: $677,511
Drugs: $660,876
Utilities/repairs/maintenance: $1,708,243. This represents the next highest area of expenses at 9.7 percent.
Insurance: $114,719
Other data: In 2020, e.r. visits numbered 2,933 compared to 3,245 in 2019; radiology procedures were 3,344 in 2020, 3,428 in 2019; operations 2020 were 27; 2019 had 26; there were 35 deliveries in 2020 and 40 in 2019; EKGs in 2020 numbered 1,104 while 2019 saw 1,087; total outpatient procedures in 2020 were 170,342 while 2019 had 180,626; there were 1,632 CT scans in 2020 and 1,770 in 2019; 2020 saw 486 MRI exams while there were 407 in 2019; 911 ultrasounds were performed in 2020 and 732 in 2019; there were 7,974 therapy visits in 2020, compared to 9,633 in 2019; clinic visits were at 16,500 in 2020 and 15,465 in 2019.
