GRANGEVILLE — As of Monday, Jan. 4, two COVID-19 negative air beds were in use with five available. Five acute beds were in use with one available.
Syringa has ordered 176 COVID-19 tests in the past 14 days. The cumulative number o positive COVID-19 tests is 348. In all, to date, Syringa has ordered 1,,544 COVID-19 tests.
