Syringa Hospital Director of Human Resources Katy Eimers reported on Feb. 25 Idaho County had a total of 1,182 confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases; of those, 28 were in the past 30 days and four within the past week.
Syringa reported a total of 415 COVID positive patients; nine within the past 30 days and three within the past week.
Eimers also reported Syringa has administered a total of 1,084 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Call: For questions on the vaccine and to be placed on a call list for when the vaccine is available, call 208-451-7770.
