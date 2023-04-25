GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Revenue Cycle Director Carri Forsman reported on a patient who had been paying a bill without the benefit of going through their insurance.
“This person was overwhelmed,” by a complicated policy, she explained. “We took the time to help this person navigate this and, in the end, helped them save a lot of out-of-pocket money.”
CEO Abner King said this is just one way in which Syringa employees go the extra mile to assist patients.
