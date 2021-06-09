GRANGEVILLE — Syringa’s Jennifer Simler, dietary department, reported a new dietitian recently provided some testing on the Syringa kitchen.

“She took food temperatures, tested texture, the amount served and taste, and we received a 97 percent overall on this,” Simler said.

In addition, a sanitary and safety audit garnered a 98 percent.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments