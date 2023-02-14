GRANGEVILLE — Syringa chief financial officer Dave Applewood reported on a variety of financial areas through Dec. 31, 2022, at the Jan. 24 meeting. This included showing the biggest contributor to system expense variances were salaries, wages and benefits.

Salaries and wages were budgeted for $2,953,607, where actual came in at $3,164,527, or $210,920 above budget. Employee benefits were $69,610 above budget.

He also reported all hospital volumes were below budget for December, expect for physical therapies and hospice.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments