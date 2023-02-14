GRANGEVILLE — Syringa chief financial officer Dave Applewood reported on a variety of financial areas through Dec. 31, 2022, at the Jan. 24 meeting. This included showing the biggest contributor to system expense variances were salaries, wages and benefits.
Salaries and wages were budgeted for $2,953,607, where actual came in at $3,164,527, or $210,920 above budget. Employee benefits were $69,610 above budget.
He also reported all hospital volumes were below budget for December, expect for physical therapies and hospice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.