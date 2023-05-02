On Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.–noon, families are invited to a Mother’s Day Tea. Head to the Coffee Loft at 4347 Highway 12 for free tea, cookies and games with your mom. The event is sponsored by the UYLC. People of all ages are welcome. For information, email uylcrecovery@gmail.com.
Later that day (May 13), in Clearwater, check out the Dessert-at-the-Museum event at the Elk City Wagon Road Museum in scenic downtown Clearwater, 1-4 p.m. The view out from town is especially pretty this time of year while the hills are still green. Dessert and coffee/tea are by donation, and check out the historical photos and artifacts in the little museum at the grange hall. Call Carol at 208-926-7465 or Susanne at 208-926-4278 for information.
