RIGGINS — Coming soon to Riggins is a “Teen Center,” sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, located at the former school building on Main Street. Open house will be May 11, at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments