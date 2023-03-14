RIGGINS — Coming soon to Riggins is a “Teen Center,” sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, located at the former school building on Main Street. Open house will be May 11, at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.
