For Kamiah, every Monday through Thursday, the van will drive from Kamiah High School to the Kamiah Center at 3:30 p.m., and will provide After-School Program transportation from 4 to 7 p.m. From Monday through Saturday, the bus will drive from the Kamiah Center to Home Route at 7 p.m.
For Kooskia, transportation will only be provided Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The first route is the West Kooskia Route, leaving the Kooskia Center at 7:50 p.m. The only stop for this route is the Bottom of Ridgewood Drive at 7:55 p.m.
The next route is the Southfork Loop, and will leave the Kooskia Center at 8 p.m. The stops for this route are Kooskia High School at 8:03 p.m., Stites Hardware at 8:06 p.m., Stites Grade and Battle Ridge Junction at 8:12 p.m., Sally Ann Road Junction at 8:25 p.m., Clearwater Fire Station at 8:31 p.m., and will return to the Kooskia Center at 8:53 p.m.
The last route is the East Kooskia Route, and it will be leaving the Kooskia Center at 8:54 p.m. The stops for this route are the Intersection of Clear Creek and Leitch Creek at 9 p.m., Tahoe Quick Response Unit Station at 9:07 p.m., Harris Ridge and Highway 12 Junction at 9:23 p.m., and will return to the Kooskia Center at 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.