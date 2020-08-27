For this year’s installment of the It’s Your Business section, we wanted to again focus on some of the businesses and individuals voted on in the Best of Idaho County 2020.
Local businesses are the backbone of our communities, and the Free Press appreciates how hard these companies work and how much they give back to the people of Idaho County.
We’ve all shopped the big box stores and there’s nothing wrong with that. And, with the onset and continuation of COVID-19, we’ve all shopped on-line, as well. There are things we can purchase from those facilities that we can often not get in our small towns. However, the process deserves some serious thought, especially during the upcoming seasons of shopping that really starts in October and goes through to Christmas, where most of us are purchasing more gifts than in other months.
When you are planning your next shopping trip, keep a few things in mind:
When buying local, you are essentially supporting yourself and your family. Many studies have shown when you buy from independent, locally owned business, rather than nationally owned companies, a considerably larger sum of your money is used to make purchases from other locals. This works to continue reinforcing the economic base of the community.
Statistics have shown that non-profit organizations receive an average 250 percent more support from smaller business owners than they do from large businesses. That’s right. It’s not Wal-Mart or Costco that are helping your high school football team make that trip to state, it’s your local merchants.
Research shows that more than 90 percent of small-business owners contribute each year to their communities through volunteering, in-kind offerings, and direct donations. Don’t you want to reward this dedication? Personally, I want to support businesses such as Irwin Drug and Cash and Carry that have given to the community again and again.
Local shopping not only creates more jobs within our community (our small businesses are some of our main employers). Supporting local businesses is an investment in the community as they are mostly owned by people who live in this community, are less likely to leave, and are more interested in the community’s future. This includes the growth and success of businesses, tourism, schools and healthcare.
The people you shop with locally are the people you shop with all year. They’re the people with whom you attend church, dance class, sporting events and other school and community functions. Chances are you’ll be waited on by the owner, a member of their family, or someone who reports directly to the owner. This closeness to the boss makes for improved customer service – something that is hard to find at larger stores.
Our local businesses count on all of us to keep them afloat so they can continue to reinvest their money locally as well as offer items that make our community unique and attractive to tourists and local patrons alike.
Think of it in numbers: If all of Idaho County’s 16,116 people spent just $30 extra apiece at local businesses this coming holiday season, $483,480 additional dollars would be placed back in the community. Based on statistics, at least 48 percent of this would be recirculated into the local economy. And that’s a pretty good chunk of change.
- Lorie Palmer is the Idaho County Free Press Community Editor. She has been at the paper for 25 years and covers a variety of beats, including schools and businesses.
