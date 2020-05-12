Ingredients:
2 Cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup Heinz tomato ketchup
½ cup water
1 tablespoon red food coloring
1-1/2 cups room temperature butter, divided
1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
2 eggs
6 ounces softened cream cheese (3/4 of an 8-ounce package)
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F.
Spray two (9-inch) round pans with cooking spray. Line bottoms of pans with parchment. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices; set aside. Mix ketchup, water and food coloring in separate bowl until blended.
Beat 3/4 cup butter and brown sugar in large bowl with mixer until light and fluffy. Blend in eggs, one at a time. Add flour mixture alternately with ketchup mixture, mixing well after each addition. Pour into prepared pans.
Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cakes in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks; cool completely.
Beat cream cheese, vanilla and remaining butter in large bowl with mixer until blended. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating well after each addition. Beat on high speed until light and fluffy.
Stack cake layers on plate, filling and frosting with cream cheese mixture.
Serves 16.
