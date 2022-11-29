∙The Distance Between Us by Reyna Grande is a memoir published in 2013. Grande depicts her childhood, torn between two parents in two countries. As her parents make the trek across the Mexican border to America, she is sent to live with her grandmother.

∙Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown by Anne Glenconner is a memoir of drama, tragedy, and royal secrets. Glenconner was a member of the royal circle and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. The book was published in 2019.

∙My Grandmother Smoked Cigars by Sabine R. Ulibarri was published in 1977. Ulibarri tells his story of life in rural, mountainous New Mexico, mixed with a variety of oral stories passed down in his culture.

