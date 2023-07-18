RIGGINS — Mountain View Elk and Hells Canyon Outfitters provides guided trophy elk hunting, as well as buffalo hunting. The ranch is also home to mule deer, mountain lions and bears. There is a lodge and packages are available. Go to www.mountainviewelk.com or www.hellscanyonoutfitters.com; call Brad at 208-315-5172; or Tammie at 208-469-0601.
Mt. View Specialty Meats, located at 132 Big Salmon Road, Riggins, butchers and makes its own meat treats including elk, buffalo and beef. Call 208-628-3901 or find them on Facebook.
