GRANGEVILLE — Victor Lester Pennecard will be celebrating his 100th birthday with family and friends Sunday, July 30, 2023. An open house hosted by his children is set for 2-4 p.m. at Super 8 in Grangeville. The public is invited to stop by and wish him a happy 100th birthday.
