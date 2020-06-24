An article by Scholastic emphasized the importance of children’s involvement with these programs. From “10 Critical Facts About Summer Reading” many studies have observed how participation in Summer Reading Programs gives many children an advantage when they return to school in the fall. The article said, “Children who read four or more books over the summer fare better on reading-comprehension tests in the fall than their peers who read one or no books over the summer. (Source: Scholastic, 2012. “10 Critical Facts about Summer Reading.”) Summer reading also works to combat “summer slide,” or skills and learning materials that are lost or forgotten over the course of the summer.
Not only are kids encouraged to develop reading skills, they also have opportunities for learning outside of the classroom and building social skills. After the uncertainty of the past few months, these programs could be a welcome change for both parents and children. Avoid the “summer slide” and help your little ones to keep up with their reading skills. Visit your local library today to pick up a sign-up form.
