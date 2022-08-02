GRANGEVILLE — “The Melody Within” musical play will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul School Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 6:45 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 and 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

