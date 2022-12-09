It’s the most wonderful time of the year — you know, the one where we’re completely besieged by Christmas songs and carols at every turn? (It’s a good thing! Statistics show that Christmas songs make people happy. Well, there is that one study that says the song may actually drive you crazy, but I digress).
Here’s something you may not realize about these popular tunes: Many of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time were written by Jewish composers. Why would this matter? Well, for me, I’ve always been interested in Jewish history. And since I completed my DNA kit a few years ago and discovered my heritage includes Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, I have been even more intrigued by the culture and history.
As you know, most Jews do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday unless they have converted from Judaism to Christianity, or unless they are simply Jewish by ethnicity but hold no religious covenants to the Jewish religion. Anyway, that gets into a whole theological discussion, which is not the point of this trivia session.
Here are a few popular Christmas songs written by Jewish composers:
∙The Christmas Song, also known as Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. This classic, jazzy tune, was written by Jewish crooner Mel Torme, nicknamed the “Velvet Fog.” Born in 1925 as Melvin Howard Torme, he grew up in the South Side of Chicago in a working-class Jewish family. A musical prodigy who started singing professionally at age 4, he performed alongside Frank Sinatra and spent most of his career singing jazz. He collaborated with another Jewish lyricist, Robert Wells, to write The Christmas Song. The song was popularized in 1946 by the iconic singer Nat King Cole.
∙Let it Snow. Lyricist, songwriter, and musician Sammy Cahn was born Samuel Cohen in 1913. The child of Galician Jewish immigrants, he grew up New York City’s Lower East Side. Cahn partnered with another Jewish composer in Hollywood, Jule Styne. Although this is viewed as one of our Christmas standbys, it actually does not reference Christmas at all. Cahn and Styne penned the song in 1945 in Hollywood during a heat wave as they imagined cooler conditions.
∙Santa Baby. This sassy tune, that has been surrounded by controversy in recent years for it’s suggestive message, was written by Joan Javits and Phil Springer. It was written in 1953 and by 2014, Eartha Kitt’s recording of the song had sold more than 620,000 copies.
∙It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The song was written by George Wyle and Eddie Pola. Wyle, born Bernard Weissman, began his career playing piano professionally in the Catskills. He went on to eventually co-write the theme song to Gilligan’s Island. Pola, born Sidney Edward Pollacsek to Hungarian Jewish parents, grew up in New York City. The two collaborated on the song in 1963, and it became a hit when Andy Williams sang and produced it that same year.
∙Silver Bells. This tune was written by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston. It does not center around any religious aspect of the holiday; however, it does celebrate the festive winter spirit as Christmas approaches. While Livingston grew up in a Jewish family in MacDonald, Penn., — and Evans in Salamanca, NY — the two met and became musical partners at the University of Pennsylvania. A lesser-known fact about this iconic song is it was almost called “Tinkle Bells.” Livingston’s wife, Lynne Gordon, was aware of the double entendre of “tinkle” and persuaded her husband to change it.
∙White Christmas: Irving Berlin — who also wrote God Bless America — was born Israel Baline in Russia. Along with his family (including his father, a cantor), he immigrated to the U.S. in 1893, where they lived on the Lower East Side of New York City. The Jewish Standard reports that Berlin’s daughter said that it was her father’s gratitude for America — the country that brought his family out of poverty — that fostered an appreciation for Christmas as an American family holiday. He wrote the song in 1947.
∙Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was penned by Robert Lewis May. You probably remember the story of May, a copywriter for Montgomery Ward who wrote the Rudolph story in 1939. When Rudolph came out during Christmas 1939, it was an instant hit. Montgomery Ward gave out 2.4 million copies, stopping only because of wartime restrictions on paper. When they resumed in 1946, it was even more popular. Multiple sources say Rudolph represents the ostracism May felt growing up as a Jew with a large nose.
∙Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, A Holly, Jolly Christmas, and Silver and Gold, all by Johnny Marks. He grew up in an affluent Jewish family in Mt. Vernon, NY, He formed the St. Nicholas Music company in 1949, where he wrote some of the most popular Christmas carols of the modern era. Marks married Robert Lewis May’s sister and he wrote the music for Rudoph in 1949.
∙Walkin’ In a Winter Wonderland. This December-themed celebration of snowfall was written by Jewish composer and conductor Felix Bernard, along with his non-Jewish colleague Richard B. Smith. The story behind these lyrics is this: Smith wrote the poem “Winter Wonderland” in 1934 while being treated in the West Mountain sanatorium for tuberculosis. His sister, Marjorie said he was inspired by the freshly fallen snow in the park to write this song. While Bernard got the song published that same year, Smith died the following year at age 34.
- Sources: Kveller’s 11 Iconic Christmas Songs That Were Written By Jews by Maddy Albert, Dec. 22, 2020; CBC documentary Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas, 2017; The History of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: NPR, Dec. 25, 2015.
