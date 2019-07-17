The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) will host its 55th Annual Chief Joseph Trail Ride July 22 – 2619. The full route requires thirteen years to complete. This year, the third 100-mile leg will be ridden of the 1,300-mile historic trail, beginning in McComas Meadows near Harpster and finishing at Musselshell Meadows near Pierce.
The trail closely follows the route taken by Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce while attempting to escape the US Cavalry in 1877.
Forty riders participated in the first Chief Joseph Trail Ride 54 years ago, and this year an estimated 120 horses and their riders will be in attendance. The ride is restricted exclusively to registered Appaloosas.
For additional information on this year’s Chief Joseph Trail Ride, visit https://www.appaloosa.com/trail/ChiefJoseph.htm.
