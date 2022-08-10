ELK CITY — Although he doesn’t love the spotlight, Kenneth Delbert Thompson will serve as Elk City Days’ grand marshal for 2022.
“They kept asking me to do it, so I finally said yes,” he said.
Born in Orogrande, Thompson, 90, lives between Orogrande and Clearwater. His family spent the first nine years of his childhood traveling from Orogrande in the summer to Clearwater in the winter. His father worked at the Frisco Mine in Orogrande summers, and in the winter in Clearwater. As a kid, he said he would walk from Clearwater to Elk City when his dad was working on his mining claim.
For all of his life, he has worked in the logging industry. He still operates heavy equipment.
He met Elsie Zumwalt in 1951 and was married in 1955. They have three children: Benny Thompson and Chris Thompson, both of Elk City, and Kevin Thompson of Port Ludlow, Wash., as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and horse packing/outfitting. He worked for Wally York for several years.
His family said he has always been available to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed something.
“I recall a few community fundraisers for people where he’s bought a $60 pie,” emphasized his daughter, Chris.
