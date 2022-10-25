GRANGEVILLE — Tickets for the 21-and-older ARF Halloween Ball can be purchased for $30 each ($35 at the door) at Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floor and Decor in Grangeville or RoDonna’s in Cottonwood. ID will be required upon entry to the Elks Lodge. $10 after 10 p.m. participants can purchase at the door only.

ARF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to making sure all animals have a safe and secure home. ARF’s goal is to build an animal shelter in Idaho County. To donate to ARF: PO Box 72, Grangeville ID 83530. To learn more, see the ARF Facebook page or go to www.arfgrangeville.org.

