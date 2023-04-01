Captured through the lens of a camera or the creative words on paper, the life of a farmer is romanticized by the pure beauty of a good steward of the land. Nurturing the earth, respecting the seasons and fearing the weather is the test of a farmer’s mind, body and soul.
Dictionary.com defines a farmer as a person who farms; person who operates a farm or cultivates land. It also acknowledges the term can have slang suggestion: disparaging and offensive, an unsophisticated or ignorant person, especially one from a rural area. Here on the Camas Prairie, we are most familiar with the family farm, farmer! They are dryland farming or ranching, and in some cases both to retrieve the full benefits of the land. Whether farming, ranching or a combination of both, there is a specific approach to the vast difference in geographical features in just a few miles in any direction. Today’s “dirt farmer” is neither unsophisticated nor ignorant. They are a broker, an accountant, a computer technologist, a real estate professional, a mechanic, a veterinarian, and so much more.
In 2022, Daily Yonder published that a little more than 15% of American farmers in their study had a history of suicidal thoughts and 8% had a history of suicidal attempts. In the past 15 years, 45% of farmer/rancher suicides were committed by people aged 65 and older. The publishment goes on to say that in the general population, people 65 and older make up 17% of suicides.
The stress on today’s farmers is a contributing factor to mental health disorders, cardiac disease, obesity, and other chronic conditions that often go untreated. I am not a clinician, but I have worked in healthcare for more than 30 years now and have a front-row seat to the pressures of a multigenerational farmer as a wife and mother of such. With a longer life span, the family farm is now compelled to support up to four generations, and succession planning has become less of a strategy and more of a gamble. Young farmers risk financial security, healthy marriages and neighborly friendships. Most family-operated farms have a second source of income. Either the spouse, individual or partner in the business works outside of the farm to supplement income and acquire health insurance benefits. Farmers and ranchers do not get a paycheck monthly or every other week. They budget on an annual basis, and this requires a great deal of foresight and discipline. Most crop sales and weaning happen in the fall, with financial planning during the holidays and the height of the shortened daylight hours. Tax preparation and payments come due at the end of the seasonal affective disorder months when depression plagues most of the Northwest. By the time depression is identified and the stigma associated with it is overcome, spring calving, ground preparation and seeding are in full swing, and healthcare needs become less of a priority.
It is now that we need to look at the farmer as a specific patient population. Inflation coupled with significantly fluctuating crop prices, competitive lease bidding with fellow farmers, complex government conservation programs, aging parents and new young farmers are weighing heavily on the farmer who relies on nature to dictate their success or demise.
