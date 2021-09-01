Register for seminars at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G23PNYB. Links to specific webinars will be sent once you have registered. POST credit is available through Cottonwood Police Department; e-mail Danielle Cochran-Shuffield at D.A.TrendsProgram@gmail.com with your POST Roster info after each webinar you attend.
