Register for seminars at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G23PNYB. Links to specific webinars will be sent once you have registered. POST credit is available through Cottonwood Police Department; e-mail Danielle Cochran-Shuffield at D.A.TrendsProgram@gmail.com with your POST Roster info after each webinar you attend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments