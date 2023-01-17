According to the Idaho State Liquor Division, the following were the top sellers in Idaho in 2022:
1. Tito’s Handmade Vodka ($13,502,000), 2. Pendleton Whisky ($8,295,400), 3. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky ($7,224,400), 4. Crown Royal ($6,999,400), 5. Jack Daniel’s ($6,682,600), 6. Jameson Irish Whiskey ($5,578,800), 7. Smirnoff ($4,868,900), 8. Captain Morgan ($4,350,700), 9. Black Velvet ($3,906,100), 10. Crown Royal Regal Apple ($3,734,400).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.