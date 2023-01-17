According to the Idaho State Liquor Division, the following were the top sellers in Idaho in 2022:

1. Tito’s Handmade Vodka ($13,502,000), 2. Pendleton Whisky ($8,295,400), 3. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky ($7,224,400), 4. Crown Royal ($6,999,400), 5. Jack Daniel’s ($6,682,600), 6. Jameson Irish Whiskey ($5,578,800), 7. Smirnoff ($4,868,900), 8. Captain Morgan ($4,350,700), 9. Black Velvet ($3,906,100), 10. Crown Royal Regal Apple ($3,734,400).

