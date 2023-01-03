1. Education – 17% of total postings (15% of total employment)

2. Health Care and Social Assistance – 14% (15% of total employment)

3. Retail Trade – 9% (12% of total employment)

4. Public Administration – 7% (8% of total employment)

5. Manufacturing – 5% (12% of total employment)

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments