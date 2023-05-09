If traveling with extra gas cans, federal regulations state gasoline and diesel must be stored in a Department of Transportation approved, properly labeled, closed container, of not more than five gallons capacity. Do not transport the container in the passenger compartment of vehicle. The container should be red for gasoline and yellow for diesel and have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) stamp on it.
