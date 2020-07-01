·Colby Canaday -- 1st leader
·Camden Barger -- 1st leader
·Elli Klapprich -- shotgunner
·Britney Benevidez -- shotgunner
·Reese Barnard -- 2nd leader
·Caryss Barger -- 2nd leader
·Adelai Levebvre
·Tesslyn Beeson -Triple Bar Queen
·Cressis Holes
·Emry Beeson
·Lara Barnard – Triple Bar Princess
·Elizabeth Winkles
·Brooklyn Weddle
·Sabrina Schmaus
·Mackenzie WInkler
·Kadence Kalmbach
·Augustyne Warden
·Tylee Prado
