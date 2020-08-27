GRANGEVILLE– Technology and society are rapidly changing in the world around us, especially in the last few months, and adaptability for the future will be increasingly important. However, transformation does not have to be limited to cities with large populations; the business Idaho County residents voted most innovative for the Best of Idaho County 2020 Competition was True Log Homes.
The construction company owned by Jesse Maushak offers custom log home construction. It also includes in-house design services, roof systems, and accents that are available to anyone, not just those building with the company.
Maushak is incredibly proud of his business.
“The staff is absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “We all have the same vision and we work like a well-oiled machine.” They work with a variety of people to bring their visions to life and make houses that will last lifetimes. Maushak said, “The wood brings a warm, cozy feeling, and the custom designs make it feel like home.”
A top priority for the construction company is making sure the homes are available to a wide variety of people. They are innovating the construction business model with their style of building.
“Instead of showing up with loose logs,” Maushak said, “We have already built the house when our trucks show up.” Another major priority for True Log Homes is quality and craftsmanship. Maushak added, “A large part of the job is making sure that things are top quality and above standard. I’m constantly learning and researching new techniques to make that happen.”
True Log Homes uses a variety of wood types, including cedar, spruce, lodgepole, pine and red fir. Future plans for the company include creating prefabricated kits that people can use to build, which will make options more available to the public.
It’s been a long journey for Maushak to get to where he is today. Originally from Bellingham, Wash., he started working with his father at True Log Homes when he was 14, and since then he said he has followed in his father’s footsteps. He moved to Grangeville 15 years ago and was in the guiding and outfitting business and met his wife, Michelle. In order to get the finances and tools to fulfill his dream, he went to the oil fields to work. With the foundation ready from his previous experience, six years ago he brought True Log Homes to Idaho County and it’s taken off since then.
Maushak said the area and his crew’s dedication make True Log Homes unique.
“In all of Idaho, and in the western United States,” he said, “we are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of custom log homes with our designs.” He continued that Idaho County and the areas that surround it are invaluable to his company. “The timber is centrally located, many quality logs are available, and by doing our business we can bring money in from out of state to help the local economy.” Maushak added, “We try to keep it local when we buy something for our company; we source from local companies and people to help support the area.”
However, running the business does not come without its challenges.
“Wintertime and bad weather, like this spring, make sourcing logs difficult,” he said, “Business is based on our local loggers, and when they can’t haul, we can’t get logs.” In hard times it is tough trying to find a reliable source for logs, he said, but the end result makes everything worthwhile.
“The people I work with and the customers make it all worth it,” Maushak said. “I love working with the customers. People who come to me have been dreaming about their home since they were little; they’ve been working their whole life to have this home, and we can make it happen.”
Maushak sees Idaho County as the place to be.
“I love the people and the freedom of living here,” he said. “It’s a great place to have a family. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.” He welcomes people to come down and visit anytime. “I encourage anyone who is interested to come to the log yard, and I’ll be more than happy to sit down with them free of charge and discuss what we can do.”
True Log Homes is located at 61 Eimers Lane in Grangeville, 208-507-0991, via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/trueloghome/, or their website http://truelog.com/.
