The annual inflation rate hit 9.1% last month, and monthly bills and grocery prices are outpacing inflation.
•Rent increased by nearly 40% for a two-bedroom dwelling from where it stood a year prior, according to a report from Rent.
•According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of ingredients, which accounts for grocery store and supermarket food purchases, rose even higher to 12.2%.
•The national average gas price-per-gallon exceeded $5 — an increase of nearly 50% during the past year ending in May.
