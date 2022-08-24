The annual inflation rate hit 9.1% last month, and monthly bills and grocery prices are outpacing inflation.

•Rent increased by nearly 40% for a two-bedroom dwelling from where it stood a year prior, according to a report from Rent.

•According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of ingredients, which accounts for grocery store and supermarket food purchases, rose even higher to 12.2%.

•The national average gas price-per-gallon exceeded $5 — an increase of nearly 50% during the past year ending in May.

