COTTONWOOD – Ryan Uhlenkott said the initial goal he and his wife, Heather, had prior to opening Advanced Welding and Steel was to create self-security with having the freedom of being self-employed, freedom for time, and financial security.
“We quickly learned being a responsible business owner meant working when the employees were not, worrying about business issues, and working long hours, when maybe we had other desires,” he explained. “We tried to balance work, business and family.”
Uhlenkott said he has tried to instill in his managers his own belief of “treat others how you want to be treated.”
“No matter the persons rank, we are all humans and need to treat each with respect and dignity -- that is paramount,” he added.
The Uhlenkotts have mixed their faith beliefs with their hard work in a hybrid that works for them and their employees, and have offered employees paid-for Catholic marriage seminars after feeling the programs strengthened their own marriage.
“Additionally, knowing that finances can weigh on marriages and family life, throughout the years we have offered free the Dave Ramsey or Financial Peace classes,” Uhlenkott explained. “This has developed into the most recent spur at Advanced Welding where all employees were required to take the class during work hours, giving them the opportunity to better their finances and advancement in that avenue.”
The Uhlenkotts have tried to instill their same character and work ethic in their eight children by being examples of hard work, volunteering in their communities and being good citizens.
Their children are (oldest to youngest) Faith, Noelle, Eve, Amelia, Grace, Steel, Troy and Gage.
“Our goals for our kids are to work hard, be productive citizens, respect others, and have families, if that is their calling, and to make sure that family unity is cared for in time, monetarily, and through love,” Uhlenkott said.
Of course, Uhlenkott stated none of the businesses would be possible at all without the caliber of employees they have.
“We have been blessed with success in the business world and see the employees as instruments of our success. We are very thankful for them,” Uhlenkott emphasized. “We love our employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.