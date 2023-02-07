∙Tax Basics will be offered online Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to noon MST. Email Steve.Taylo@tax.idaho.gov.

∙Website Basics is set for online Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. MST. Email ashamim@jannus.org, or call 208-947-4294.

∙Build Your Marketing and Sales Funnell will be offered online Friday, March 24, 1-2 p.m. MDT. Email Oralia@Idahowomen.org, or call 208-996-1571.

∙The Importance of Your Credit in Business and Keeping Separate Business Credit will be offered online 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT. Email shalynn@idahowomen.org, or call 208-996-1571.

