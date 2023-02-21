The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its March Artisan Sale, March 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com. The library will also be holding a bake sale on both days in conjunction with the arts and crafts show.

Also, on March 19, the annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s Day sausage and pancake feed will be at the IOOF Hall.

