The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its March Artisan Sale, March 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com. The library will also be holding a bake sale on both days in conjunction with the arts and crafts show.
Also, on March 19, the annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s Day sausage and pancake feed will be at the IOOF Hall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.