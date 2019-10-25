If you’re anything like me, you tend to keep “stuff.” One of the things I have a difficult time throwing away are the Christmas cards I’ve received from people. Although they are fun to read through a few times, the truth is, there’s not much use in them just sitting there in a stack year after year.
I follow my Mom’s doings (Depression-era saver as she was!) and make Christmas gift tags from the cards. You can use a portion of the card or the whole card, depending on how big your gift is or how much you like the art on the card.
All you need are some scissors, a hole punch and ribbon if you want to keep it easy. Add a little more pop to your tag by using twine, string or hemp cord. I also like to use some of the larger scrapbooking punches I have to punch out some nice, neat tags. I have also stamped the “to” and “from” as well as handwritten them and printed sentiments to add to the tags and sewn ribbon to them as well as used a variety of punches. These make fun, unique tags that you can personalize to your specific tastes.
Here’s a few more ideas to upcycle those cards:
*Make dinner name tags to place at each place setting for your holiday gatherings. Just cut out and fold.
*Cut or punch out small designs to place on toothpicks that be used for appetizers such as olives, cheese and fruit.
*Use full fronts of cards for postcards. There is nothing like a quick, cheery note in the “real” mail to make someone’s day.
*Cut out pieces of cards for scrapbooking Christmas pages or make your own card from bits and pieces of other cards.
*Use fronts of cards or pieces of them to glue on to index cards to decorate and make your own recipe cards. These are great to give away as an added personalized touch if you give goodies to friends, co-workers and family.
*Speaking of giving away homemade items, you can trace your mason jar lids on the cards, cut them out and use these as neat, artistic tops to your jars of jam, pie filling, pickles and other treats.
*Make a paper chain with card strips using tape. These can be for decoration as well as “countdown to Christmas” chains.
*For a child’s Christmas tree, ornaments can be cut from used cards, hole punched and strung.
*With some felt and Mod Podge, you can make your own holiday-themed drink coasters.
*Make a bookmark for your holiday reading times. Laminate it to make it last longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.