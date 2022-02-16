The Idaho Supreme Court has published a new version of its public data website, courtdata.idaho.gov. Users now have more flexibility in how to sort and display data. The upgrade also laid groundwork for future potential improvements.
“Good government means being accessible to our citizens about the important work of the judicial branch,” said Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan. “These websites and the information they contain are examples of our actions to deliver that.”
