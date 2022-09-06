•42% of workers have not taken time off in the last 12 months, highest among younger workers (50 percent) and lower-income employees (56%).
•Workers say the impediments to taking a fully unplugged vacation include the expense of taking a vacation (47%), self-imposed pressure to stay on top of work (31%), a heavy workload (27%), no paid time off (25%), and no colleagues available to cover their workload (25%).
•Many employees are not fully unplugging during time off. While 54% say they fully disconnect from work during vacation, 28% say they check work email and messages. 6% say they continue to work during vacation.
The findings are based on a workforce survey from Eagle Hill Consulting conducted by Ipsos from August 11-16, 2022. The 2022 Eagle Hill Consulting Workforce Burnout Survey included 1,000 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S and polled respondents about issues related to burnout and vacation.
