(Updated Sept. 9)
Grangeville
Football
Aug. 26, at Cole Valley Christian, L
Sept. 2, vs. Bonners Ferry, L
Sept. 9, vs. Weiser, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, vs. Priest River, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Prairie
Football
Aug. 19 Jamboree at CV
Aug. 27 at Oakley, L
Sept. 2 vs. Troy, W
Sept. 9 vs. Potlatch, 7 pm
Sept. 16 bye
Sept. 23 at Genesee, 7 pm
* Sept. 29 vs. Kamiah, 7 pm
Oct. 7 at Lapwai, 7 pm
Oct. 14 at Clearwater Valley, 7 pm
Oct. 21 vs. Logos, 7 pm
Salmon River
Football
Aug. 26 vs. Lewis County, L
Sept. 2 vs. Cascade, W
Sept. 9 vs. Timberline, 7 p.m. MT
Sept. 16 at Notus, 7 p.m. MT
Sept. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT
Sept. 30 at HSB, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 7 vs. Council, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 14 vs. Meadows Valley, 7 p.m. MT
Oct. 21 at Garden Valley, 7 p.m. MT
Kamiah
Football
Aug. 26 at Lapwai, W
Sept. 2 vs. Raft River, L
Sept. 9 at Logos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Council, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley
Football
Aug. 27 vs. Glenns Ferry, W
Sept. 2 vs. Logos, W
Sept. 9 vs. Notus, 6 p.m. MT
Sept. 16 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
* Sept. 30 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Troy, 7 p.m.
Grangeville
Volleyball
Aug. 25 at McCall, L
Aug. 27 at Priest River, W
Sept. 1 vs McCall, L
Sept. 6 at Kamiah, L
Sept. 10 at Kellogg, 7 pm
Sept. 13 vs Colton, 7:30 pm
Sept. 17 vs St. Maries, 1:30 pm
Sept. 20 vs Kamiah (at Prairie), 6:30 pm
Sept. 20 at Prairie, 8 pm
Sept. 22 at Nezperce, 7:30 pm
Sept. 24 vs Priest River, 2:30 pm
Sept. 29 at Orofino, 7:30 pm
Oct. 7 vs Kellogg, 3:30 pm
Oct. 11 at Kamiah, 6:30 pm
Oct. 14 at St. Maries, 7:30 pm
Oct. 18 vs Orofino, 7:30 pm
Prairie
Volleyball
Aug. 27 at New Plymouth Tourney
Aug. 29 vs. Clearwater Valley, W
Sept. 1 vs. Logos, L
Sept. 6 vs. Potlatch, L
Sept. 8 at Genesee, L
Sept. 13 at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 at CV, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Grangeville, 8 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Pomeroy
Sept. 26 at Potlatch, 5 p.m.
Sept. 26 Logos (at Potlatch), 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Genesee, 5 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Troy, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Kamiah, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11 Grangeville (at Kamiah), 6:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco
Volleyball
Aug. 25 at Kendrick, L
Aug. 29 at Meadows Valley, W
Aug. 30 vs. Timberline, W
Sept. 1 vs. Highland, W
Sept. 6 vs. Deary, L
Sept. 8 at Nezperce, L
Sept. 12 vs. Logos, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Highland, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Deary, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Logos, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Kamiah
Volleyball
Aug. 25 at Logos, L
Aug. 30 vs. Lapwai, W
Sept. 1 vs. Troy, L
Sept. 1 vs. Genesee, L
Sept. 6 vs. Grangeville, W
Sept. 8 at Potlatch, L
Sept. 10 vs. Nezperce, 10 a.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Timberline
Sept. 13 vs. Clearwater Valley 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Prairie, 5 pm
Sept. 20 Grangeville (at Prairie), 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Pomeroy Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sept. 27 at Genesee 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Prairie (at Grangeville), 5 pm
Oct. 11 vs. Grangeville, 8 p.m.
Clearwater Valley
Volleyball
Aug. 25 at Potlatch, L
Aug. 29 at Prairie, L
Aug. 30 at Genesee, L
Aug. 30 at Logos, L
Sept. 1 vs. Troy, L
Sept. 1 vs. Genesee, L
Sept. 7 at Nezperce, W
Sept. 8 at Logos, L
Sept. 13 at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Highland, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Troy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Deary, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Potlatch, 2 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Lapwai 6 p.m.
Grangeville
Girls Soccer
Aug. 20 vs. CDA Charter, L
Aug. 25 vs. St. Maries, L
Aug. 26 at Bonners, L
Sept. 6 at Clarkston High School, L
Sept. 10 vs. Timberlake, noon
Sept. 17 vs. Priest River, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Priest River, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at St. Maries, 12 p.m.
Oct. 1 at CDA Charter, 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Timberlake, 12 p.m.
Grangeville
Boys Soccer
Aug. 20 vs. CDA Charter, L
Aug. 25 vs. St. Maries, L
Aug. 26 at Bonners Ferry, L
Sept. 10 vs. Timberlake, 2 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Priest River, 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Priest River, 3 p.m.
Sept. 24 at St. Maries, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1 at CDA Charter, 2 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Orofino, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Timberlake, 2 p.m.
Prairie / Grangeville
Cross-Country
Sept. 1 at Deary
Sept. 8 at Troy
Sept. 10 at Seaport (Clarkston)
Sept. 17 at Prairie
Sept. 21 at Timberline
Sept. 24 at Eagle Island State Park
Oct. 1 at Inland Empire (Lewiston)
Oct. 4 at Potlatch
