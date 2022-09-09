(Updated Sept. 9)

Grangeville

Football

Aug. 26, at Cole Valley Christian, L

Sept. 2, vs. Bonners Ferry, L

Sept. 9, vs. Weiser, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, vs. Priest River, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Orofino, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Prairie

Football

Aug. 19 Jamboree at CV

Aug. 27 at Oakley, L

Sept. 2 vs. Troy, W

Sept. 9 vs. Potlatch, 7 pm

Sept. 16 bye

Sept. 23 at Genesee, 7 pm

* Sept. 29 vs. Kamiah, 7 pm

Oct. 7 at Lapwai, 7 pm

Oct. 14 at Clearwater Valley, 7 pm

Oct. 21 vs. Logos, 7 pm

Salmon River

Football

Aug. 26 vs. Lewis County, L

Sept. 2 vs. Cascade, W

Sept. 9 vs. Timberline, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 16 at Notus, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 23 at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Sept. 30 at HSB, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 7 vs. Council, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 14 vs. Meadows Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Oct. 21 at Garden Valley, 7 p.m. MT

Kamiah

Football

Aug. 26 at Lapwai, W

Sept. 2 vs. Raft River, L

Sept. 9 at Logos, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Council, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Clearwater Valley

Football

Aug. 27 vs. Glenns Ferry, W

Sept. 2 vs. Logos, W

Sept. 9 vs. Notus, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 16 vs. Lapwai, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

* Sept. 30 vs. Genesee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Troy, 7 p.m.

Grangeville

Volleyball

Aug. 25 at McCall, L

Aug. 27 at Priest River, W

Sept. 1 vs McCall, L

Sept. 6 at Kamiah, L

Sept. 10 at Kellogg, 7 pm

Sept. 13 vs Colton, 7:30 pm

Sept. 17 vs St. Maries, 1:30 pm

Sept. 20 vs Kamiah (at Prairie), 6:30 pm

Sept. 20 at Prairie, 8 pm

Sept. 22 at Nezperce, 7:30 pm

Sept. 24 vs Priest River, 2:30 pm

Sept. 29 at Orofino, 7:30 pm

Oct. 7 vs Kellogg, 3:30 pm

Oct. 11 at Kamiah, 6:30 pm

Oct. 14 at St. Maries, 7:30 pm

Oct. 18 vs Orofino, 7:30 pm

Prairie

Volleyball

Aug. 27 at New Plymouth Tourney

Aug. 29 vs. Clearwater Valley, W

Sept. 1 vs. Logos, L

Sept. 6 vs. Potlatch, L

Sept. 8 at Genesee, L

Sept. 13 at Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 at CV, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Kamiah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Grangeville, 8 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Troy, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Pomeroy

Sept. 26 at Potlatch, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 Logos (at Potlatch), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Genesee, 5 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Troy, 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Kamiah, 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 Grangeville (at Kamiah), 6:30 p.m.

St. John Bosco

Volleyball

Aug. 25 at Kendrick, L

Aug. 29 at Meadows Valley, W

Aug. 30 vs. Timberline, W

Sept. 1 vs. Highland, W

Sept. 6 vs. Deary, L

Sept. 8 at Nezperce, L

Sept. 12 vs. Logos, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Highland, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Deary, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Logos, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Nezperce, 6 p.m.

Kamiah

Volleyball

Aug. 25 at Logos, L

Aug. 30 vs. Lapwai, W

Sept. 1 vs. Troy, L

Sept. 1 vs. Genesee, L

Sept. 6 vs. Grangeville, W

Sept. 8 at Potlatch, L

Sept. 10 vs. Nezperce, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Timberline

Sept. 13 vs. Clearwater Valley 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Prairie, 5 pm

Sept. 20 Grangeville (at Prairie), 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Pomeroy Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sept. 27 at Genesee 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Prairie (at Grangeville), 5 pm

Oct. 11 vs. Grangeville, 8 p.m.

Clearwater Valley

Volleyball

Aug. 25 at Potlatch, L

Aug. 29 at Prairie, L

Aug. 30 at Genesee, L

Aug. 30 at Logos, L

Sept. 1 vs. Troy, L

Sept. 1 vs. Genesee, L

Sept. 7 at Nezperce, W

Sept. 8 at Logos, L

Sept. 13 at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Prairie, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Highland, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Lapwai, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Troy, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Deary, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Potlatch, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Lapwai 6 p.m.

Grangeville

Girls Soccer

Aug. 20 vs. CDA Charter, L

Aug. 25 vs. St. Maries, L

Aug. 26 at Bonners, L

Sept. 6 at Clarkston High School, L

Sept. 10 vs. Timberlake, noon

Sept. 17 vs. Priest River, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Priest River, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at St. Maries, 12 p.m.

Oct. 1 at CDA Charter, 3 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Timberlake, 12 p.m.

Grangeville

Boys Soccer

Aug. 20 vs. CDA Charter, L

Aug. 25 vs. St. Maries, L

Aug. 26 at Bonners Ferry, L

Sept. 10 vs. Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Priest River, 3 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Priest River, 3 p.m.

Sept. 24 at St. Maries, 2 p.m.

Oct. 1 at CDA Charter, 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Orofino, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Timberlake, 2 p.m.

Prairie / Grangeville

Cross-Country

Sept. 1 at Deary

Sept. 8 at Troy

Sept. 10 at Seaport (Clarkston)

Sept. 17 at Prairie

Sept. 21 at Timberline

Sept. 24 at Eagle Island State Park

Oct. 1 at Inland Empire (Lewiston)

Oct. 4 at Potlatch

