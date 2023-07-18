To review the complete draft plan visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.
Comments can be e-mailed to itipcomments@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to: ITIP – Comments, Attn: Office of Communication, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707. Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department, 208-334-8119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.